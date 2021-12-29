The United Nations called for the release of its employees, on Tuesday, in a joint statement by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization “UNESCO” and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“The United Nations has not received any information on the grounds or legal basis for their detention, or on their current situation,” said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

The statement did not provide details about the employees, but a Yemeni government official said in press statements that they are Yemenis who previously worked for the US embassy in Sanaa.

The United States had said last November that the Houthis had arrested several Yemeni American embassy employees in the capital, Sanaa, without disclosing their number.