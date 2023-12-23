On Saturday, the United Nations called for the rescue of 185 people, the majority of whom are women and children, on board a boat in trouble in the Indian Ocean.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said in a statement that about 70 passengers were children, while 88 were women, noting that their boat was off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Indian Ocean. The UNHCR revealed that “at least ten of them were in A critical situation and one person died.”

She added, “Many others may die… if they are not rescued in time.”

Babar Baloch, spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the Commission is communicating with the authorities of all coastal countries in the region and urging them to rescue the migrants, who are likely to be Rohingya.

Every year, thousands of Rohingya in Burma venture on journeys in an attempt to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

More than two thousand Rohingya individuals have embarked on these journeys to countries in Southeast Asia in 2022, according to UNHCR estimates.

Since last year, more than 570 people, including Rohingya refugees, have been killed or missing at sea in the region, according to a statement by the UNHCR.