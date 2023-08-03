Capitals (Union, Agencies)

The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, who arrived yesterday in Brazil, at the official invitation of the Brazilian government, urged the international community to make urgent efforts to enhance climate action, protect biodiversity, promote sustainable food systems, and ensure decent jobs and social protection.

In an interview with a number of Brazilian officials, she called for action to advocate for the plan to stimulate sustainable development goals, reform multilateral development banks and international financial institutions, and ensure that developing countries have a strong voice at the decision-making table, reviewing the most important challenges facing the Americas region. Latin America, which has suffered greatly from the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and from the increase in poverty and economic conflicts.

Amina Muhammad expressed her concern about the international community’s failure to make the required progress towards achieving the sustainable development goals, noting that more than 50% of these goals showed weak or insufficient progress, while 30% of them stopped or were reversed, including the critical goals related to By alleviating poverty and hunger and mitigating the effects of climate change.

And she stressed the importance of the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, to be held next September, on the sidelines of the meetings of the high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

It should be noted that the program of the visit of the Deputy Secretary-General of the International Organization to Brazil includes holding discussions with a number of senior government officials, United Nations employees and civil society about Brazil’s role in accelerating action to achieve the 2030 Agenda and climate commitments. Her program also includes a visit to the Amazon region in the state of Para, and a series of meetings with officials in Belém, the state capital, regarding the upcoming “Amazon Dialogues”.

In another context, the fires devoured 470,000 dunams in 7 large forest fires in Greece, which broke out during the second half of last July.

The Greek Meteorological Service said, in a statement: “The decrease in humidity in the air is one of the reasons that exacerbated the forest fires, in addition to the unprecedented temperatures in July.”

The statement indicated that the fire destroyed 470 thousand dunums of forests in 7 large fires in the islands of Kerkyra and Rhodes and the regions of Aegyo, Dervinoxoria, Kouvara, Karistos and Nea Agialos, from 15 to 31 July.

The total area devoured by forest fires in the country since the beginning of the year has risen to 550,000 dunums.

Fires devour about 435,000 acres of forest annually, on average, in Greece.

In the context, the Greek Minister of Climate Crisis and City Protection, Vassilis Kikilias, stated that the Greek authorities detained 117 people this year in connection with the outbreak of fires, stressing the possibility of a hundredfold increase in fines.

Kikilias said, “Since July 1, we have recorded 1,470 fires. Since the beginning of 2023, 117 people have been detained in connection with accidents, including 107 negligence and 10 intentionally,” according to local media.