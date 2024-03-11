Hassan Al-Warfalli (Gaza, Cairo)

The United Nations called for “silencing the weapons” in Gaza on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, while communications and movements led by mediators continue to reach a humanitarian truce in the coming days after recent attempts to push for more aid to enter the Strip have failed.

Yesterday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for “silencing the weapons” in the Gaza Strip and for the release of the hostages on the occasion of the month of Ramadan.

Guterres told reporters: “Monday marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, a time when Muslims around the world celebrate and spread the values ​​of peace, reconciliation and solidarity, but even with the beginning of the month of Ramadan, killing, bombing and massacre continue in Gaza.”

He said: “My strong call today is to adhere to the spirit of the month of Ramadan by silencing the weapons and removing all obstacles so that the introduction of life-saving humanitarian aid becomes possible at the necessary pace and scale.”

In addition, an informed source explained to Al-Ittihad that the United States, Egypt and Qatar fear the expansion of the conflict in the Middle East region, pointing to the extent of the tension, losses and damage caused by the ongoing war since last October, considering that Washington is trying to employ its relations with all active forces to stop… war as soon as possible.

The source pointed to the great pressure being exerted on the Israeli government, both from the families of the hostages, as well as Western countries that see the need to stop the war and allow the entry of a sufficient number of aid.

The source pointed out that Arab countries dropped larger quantities of humanitarian aid on Gaza on the first days of the month of Ramadan, explaining the existence of joint Arab and international coordination within the coalition to drop aid on Gaza by air, in order to increase the volume of support provided to the Palestinians during the holy month of Ramadan.

On the other hand, Al-Ittihad learned that consultations took place during the past few days between Arab diplomats on ways to provide the necessary support to UNRWA, which is suffering greatly as a result of a number of countries stopping support provided to the agency, which is the largest and main supporter of Palestinian refugees in Gaza and the West Bank. Diplomatic sources revealed that there are consultations taking place to support the UN agency in its activities in support of the Palestinians, stressing that the chaos that the Gaza Strip witnessed during the past months, with the absence of the role of UNRWA, demonstrated the importance of continuing to support the UN agency in its work in the future.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said yesterday that his country will continue to lead international efforts to deliver more humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, adding that Washington will continue to work non-stop to reach an immediate and sustainable ceasefire for at least 6 weeks.

He explained, in a statement published by the White House, on the occasion of the first day of Ramadan, that America will continue to work with Israel to expand aid delivery operations to the Gaza Strip by land.

He pointed out that “the war in Gaza has caused horrific suffering to the Palestinian people.”

He added: “We will continue to work towards a future of stability, security and peace that includes the two-state solution, which is the only path to lasting peace.”