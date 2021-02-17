United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Tuesday evening for the need to make vaccines against the Coronavirus available to everyone.

“No country will be safe until all countries are safe,” Guterres said in a tweet on his Twitter account.

The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus around the world reached 109 million 229 thousand and 11 cases as of 13:35 UTC, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

Covid-19 disease, caused by the Coronavirus, has caused the death of 2 million 410 thousand and 176 people around the world.