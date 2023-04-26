Shaaban Bilal (Cairo, New York)

The United Nations called on member states to contribute urgently to providing equipment to implement an “emergency plan” to prevent oil spillage from the dilapidated Safer reservoir, off the western coast of Yemen.

This came in a statement issued by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), one of the United Nations agencies, yesterday evening.

“We urge member states to contribute equipment to assist UN-led efforts to prevent a potentially catastrophic oil spill from the old and decaying Safer, anchored 4.8 nautical miles off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea,” the organization said.

“One of the critical gaps in the emergency operation regarding Safer is the lack of specialized equipment in Yemen,” the statement added.

He explained, “The organization is seeking contributions from member states, whether in used or near-expiry spill response equipment, which can be transferred to the region within weeks.”

It is expected that the rescue operation will begin next May, after the development program had earlier secured the replacement ship “Nautica” that will accommodate the oil unloaded from “Safer”, and also contracted with a specialized company to implement the emergency operation.

On April 6, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs announced in a statement that a giant ship sailed from China on its way to Yemen to unload the Safer oil reservoir, and is scheduled to arrive at the Yemeni coast in early May.

Fears are increasing of an oil leak from the dilapidated tanker carrying 1.4 million barrels of crude oil, which will result in a massive multi-faceted disaster that threatens the livelihood of Yemeni fishermen and endangers the Red Sea environment, according to experts and political analysts.

Yemeni political analyst Musa al-Maqtari said that it is too early to talk about success or not, because the announcement of the full start of the rescue operation has not yet entered into force, given that the real operation will begin the moment the Safer ship is unloaded, and that reaching this stage is not easy, due to the fluctuation of positions. The “Houthi” coup group, and its obstruction of many understandings and agreements at the start of implementation. Al-Maqtari explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that what has been agreed upon so far includes bringing an alternative ship and transporting oil to it without going through the next stage, adding that it is more important that the United Nations, as the party leading efforts to address the problem, clarify who is causing the obstruction. international efforts over the past years.

Yemeni political analyst Abd al-Hamid al-Masajdi indicated that the Houthi group has been procrastinating in this file over the past years so that it remains a bargaining chip and blackmail to the world and a threat to the navigation movement, however, with moving the political file and the success of the United Nations in collecting part of the budget for the implementation of the Safer rescue plan, the process that everyone hopes has begun. To write her success. In contrast to Al-Maqtari, Al-Masajdi expected the success of the rescue operation, given the history of the executing Dutch company, which has a balance in the field of dismantling giant ships, towing them and building alternative ships, and that Safer is not dangerous enough to prevent it from being unloaded safely, and then starting to dismantle it.