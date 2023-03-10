Achim Steiner, Director of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), said, during his attendance, Thursday, at the daily press conference of the spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, at the organization’s headquarters in New York, that “the program signed today an agreement with the Belgian international company, Euronav, to secure the purchase of a crude oil tanker.” Very large, as part of the UN-coordinated operation to remove more than a million barrels of oil from the Safer tanker, which is moored about 9 kilometers off the Ras Issa Peninsula on the Red Sea coast and threatens a humanitarian and environmental catastrophe.

He added that the replacement ship is now in a dry dock for regular adjustments and maintenance before sailing towards Safer, and it is expected to arrive in early May to start the emergency rescue operation.

The UN official indicated that the purchase of the ship marks “the beginning of the operational phase of the UN-coordinated plan to safely remove the oil from the Safer and avoid the risks of an environmental and humanitarian catastrophe on a large scale.”

He explained that the process is very difficult and complex, and the development program works around the clock “with experts from United Nations agencies including the International Maritime Organization, the World Food Program and the United Nations Environment Program among others, in addition to international consultations on maritime law, insurance and environmental impact to ensure a better dissemination Possible expertise to successfully complete this process.

Steiner stressed that more funds are still needed to complete the costs of the emergency phase of the UN plan, due to the high prices of ships suitable for carrying out the operation. “This means that more funds are still needed to complete the emergency phase of the plan. As of March 7, the UN has raised $95 million, of which $75 million has been received. The total budget for the emergency phase of the project is $129 million.”

The United States, which will contribute up to 10 million, welcomed Thursday’s announcement and called on other countries to help “so that the United Nations can complete this emergency operation as soon as possible,” according to State Department spokesman Ned Price.

The United Nations had warned that in the event of oil contamination as a result of inaction, it would be the fifth worst disaster caused by an oil tanker, estimating the cost of “cleaning operations alone at $20 billion.”

Steiner confirmed Thursday that the agreed action plan “will eliminate the risk of a large-scale environmental and humanitarian catastrophe.”

According to the United Nations, the Safer tanker carries 4 times the amount of oil that leaked from the Exxon Valdez tanker.

The Exxon Valdez oil spill in 1989 led to one of the largest environmental disasters in US history.

Last year, the non-governmental environmental organization Greenpeace called on Arab countries to act “before it is too late.”

According to Greenpeace, the risks posed by Safer are not limited to “the people of Yemen and neighboring countries,” but extend to “the fragile ecosystems in the region, especially the unique biodiversity of the Red Sea.”