United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced the appointment of veteran French diplomat Jean Arnault as his personal envoy to Afghanistan and neighboring regions, ahead of the start of peace talks on this war-torn country hosted by Moscow later this week.

Arnault will work in coordination with Canadian Deborah Lyons, the UN special envoy to Kabul and head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the French diplomat, who previously worked as a UN envoy to the peace process in Colombia and has experience in Afghan affairs, has been asked to “help reach a political solution to the Afghan conflict.”

He added that his appointment “reflects the UN’s continued commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict.”