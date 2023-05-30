And Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed bin Mubarak said, on Tuesday, that the team of the “Smit” company to maintain the tanker anchored off the western coast of Yemen had arrived in the city of Hodeidah, in “the first steps of the rescue operation.”

He added on “Twitter”: “After years of the Houthi militia’s intransigence and its rejection of the lowest-cost solutions for the Safer reservoir, and thanks to the efforts of the government, the United Nations and international partners, today the first steps of the rescue operation began with the arrival of the SMIT company team to Ras Issa.”

He continued, “It will be followed by the arrival of the replacement tank (Nautica) within weeks.”

The ship has been moored off the Yemeni coast since the mid-1980s, and since 2015 until now it has not received any maintenance while carrying more than a million barrels of oil, which made it an environmental threat to Yemeni territorial waters and the countries bordering the Red Sea.

Finally, after international efforts, the United Nations raised 80 million dollars to transfer crude oil from one ship to another, in a solution that was criticized by experts in the field as being temporary and not solving the root of the problem despite its high cost.