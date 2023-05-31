The United Nations announced today, Tuesday, that it is ready to start rescue operations for the oil tanker “Safer”, which is stuck off the coast of Yemen and is loaded with more than one million barrels of crude, which poses a great threat to the environment.

“We are very happy to be on the site where we can start working,” the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, David Gresley, said in a video conference from aboard a support boat that arrived on the tanker.

Gresley said the pumping would start in 10 days to two weeks.

In March, the United Nations purchased the huge “Safer” oil tanker, abandoned in the Red Sea and anchored off the strategic port of Hodeidah (western Yemen), in order to avoid an oil spill in the Red Sea, which represents a great danger, according to experts.