“More than 1.1 million barrels of oil stored in the Safer will be transferred to another ship purchased by the United Nations as a replacement for the rusty storage tanker,” said Achim Steiner, director of the United Nations Development Programme..

Steiner added, hours after the rescue team was able, on Saturday, to dock the replacement ship alongside the “Safer” in the Red Sea: “We have reached a critical stage in the rescue operation. This indicates, to some extent, the completion of the preparatory phase, which took a month.”“.

What do you know about “Safer”?

The rusty tanker is a Japanese-made ship built in the 1970s and sold to the Yemeni government in the 1980s, to store up to 3 million barrels of export oil that is pumped from the fields in the Marib governorate in eastern Yemen.

The ship is 360 meters (1,181 feet) long and contains 34 storage tanks .

The tanker is anchored 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from Yemen’s western Red Sea ports of Hodeidah and Ras Issa, a strategic area.

The ship has not been maintained for 8 years and its structural integrity is at risk of collapse or explosion.

Seawater entered the tanker’s engine compartment, causing damage to pipes and increasing the risk of sinking, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press in June 2020. .

For years, the United Nations and other governments and environmental groups have warned that a major oil spill – or blowout – could disrupt global commercial shipping through the vital Bab al-Mandeb and Suez Canal routes, causing untold damage to the global economy.

It is noteworthy that the “Safer” carries 4 times the amount of oil that was spilled in the “Exxon Valdez” disaster in 1989 off Alaska, which is one of the worst environmental disasters in the world, according to the United Nations.