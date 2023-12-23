A statement issued by the envoy's office stated that he “welcomes the fact that the parties have reached a commitment to a set of measures that include implementing a ceasefire that includes all of Yemen (…) and engaging in preparations to resume an inclusive political process under the auspices of the United Nations.”

The statement added that the UN envoy “will work with the parties at the current stage to develop a road map under the auspices of the United Nations that includes these commitments and supports their implementation.”

He pointed out that “the road map that will be sponsored by the United Nations will include, among other elements, the commitment of the parties to implement a nationwide ceasefire, pay all public sector salaries, resume oil exports, open roads in Taiz and other parts of Yemen, and continue to ease the restrictions imposed.” At Sanaa Airport and Hodeidah Port.

The UN-brokered ceasefire agreement, which entered into force in April 2022, led to a significant decline in hostilities, and the truce ended in October last year, but fighting remains largely suspended.

According to the statement, the UN-sponsored road map will include “paying all salaries of civil servants, opening roads leading to the city of Taiz, which is besieged by the Houthis, and other parts of Yemen, and resuming oil exports.”

Agence France-Presse quoted Grundberg as saying: “30 million Yemenis are watching and waiting for this new opportunity to lead to tangible results and progress towards lasting peace.”

He added: “The parties have taken an important step,” noting that “their commitment is, first and foremost, a commitment to the Yemeni people.”