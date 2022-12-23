Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, on Thursday announced the allocation of $14 million in funding from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support the provision of direct humanitarian assistance to more than 262,000 people in South Sudan affected by increased violence and severe flooding.
The United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that the interconnected shocks had had a devastating impact on the most vulnerable.
The funding will support efforts to reduce vulnerable groups and protection risks through activities implemented by UN humanitarian agencies in South Sudan, said Sarah Bisulu Nyanti, Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan.
This year alone, $54 million has been allocated to humanitarian projects in South Sudan, including the last $14 million earmarked for underfunded emergencies.
#United #Nations #allocates #million #humanitarian #aid #South #Sudan
Leave a Reply