Last night, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on combating Islamophobia, on the occasion of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia (“Islamophobia”). 115 countries voted in favor of the resolution, which Pakistan drafted and presented to the Assembly on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, while 44 countries abstained from voting, and no country voted against the resolution. The resolution, entitled “Measures to Combat Islamophobia,” calls for the appointment of a special United Nations envoy concerned with combating Islamophobia. Before the vote, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram, reviewed the draft resolution, which he said follows the first resolution under which the International Day to Combat Islamophobia was established, two years ago. The resolution condemns any call for religious hatred and incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence against Muslims. In its resolution, the General Assembly called on Member States to take the necessary measures to combat religious intolerance, stereotypes, negativity, hatred, and incitement to violence and its practice against Muslims, and to prohibit, by law, incitement to violence and its practice on the basis of religion or belief. Following the vote, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, spoke, pointing out that the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” event highlights the malicious epidemic, which is Islamophobia, which represents a complete denial and ignorance of Islam, Muslims, and their undeniable contributions. Guterres said: “Around the world, we see a rising tide of hatred and intolerance against Muslims, and this can come in many forms: structural and systemic discrimination, social and economic exclusion, unequal immigration policies, unjustified surveillance and profiling, and restrictions on access to citizenship and education.” Employment and justice. The Secretary-General warned of “institutional obstacles that violate the common international commitment to human rights and dignity, which perpetuate a vicious cycle of exclusion, poverty and deprivation that reverberates across generations.” “At the same time, divisive and misleading rhetoric spreads stereotypes, stigmatizes communities, and creates an environment of misunderstanding and suspicion.” The Secretary-General noted that all of this could lead to an increase in harassment and even outright violence against Muslims, noting that hatred destroys the fabric of our societies, and undermines equality, understanding and respect for human rights on which a peaceful future and world depend. During his speech to the General Assembly, the Secretary-General also stressed the importance of not standing by and watching while hatred and intolerance spread, noting that today’s event reminds us that we all have a responsibility to confront and eradicate the scourge of intolerance against Muslims. The Secretary-General said that for approximately two billion Muslims around the world, Islam is the pillar of faith and worship that unites people in every corner of the globe. “We must remember that it is also one of the pillars of our common history.” The Secretary-General highlighted the significant contributions made by Muslim scholars to culture, philosophy and science, saying: “Muslims represent the wonderful diversity of the human family.”