Today, Friday, the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution urging the equitable distribution of vaccines against the emerging corona virus.

The resolution, the second adopted within a year by the Security Council on the pandemic, calls for solidarity and a ceasefire in the various conflicts raging around the world to strengthen the response to the virus and anti-vaccination campaigns.

In an incident rarely witnessed by the Security Council, the decision, according to diplomatic sources, was unanimously approved by the representatives of the 15 member states of the Security Council.

The Corona virus has killed 2,508,786 people worldwide since its most recent appearance at the end of December 2019. More than 112,955,460 people have been confirmed infected with the virus.

Since last December, public vaccination campaigns have started against Covid-19 disease, which is caused by infection with the virus.

However, many poor countries have not yet been able to start vaccination campaigns due to their inability to enter the race to obtain vaccines.

Voices were raised for the distribution of vaccines, so that all countries of the world began comprehensive vaccination campaigns.