The National Rehabilitation Center in Abu Dhabi obtained an accredited certificate from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Vienna, and is considered the first in the Middle East to obtain this accreditation.

The center obtained the status of a “participant and collaborating center”, after fulfilling the requirements for participation in the “Quality of Drugs, Narcotics and Poisons Laboratories” program.

The Center’s “Clinical Toxicology” laboratory has passed all tests, requirements and qualifications as a reference center for qualitative and quantitative examinations for the detection of drugs and narcotics in biological samples.

The center began its journey in 2018, through annual participation in the meetings and activities of the Committee on Drugs and Narcotic Substances of the United Nations, where a meeting was held between the delegation of the “National Rehabilitation Center”, headed by the Director General of the Center, Dr. Hamad Abdullah Al-Ghafri, and officials of the Policy Analysis and Public Affairs Division, of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The center applied to participate in the “Global Program for Quality and Efficiency of Drugs and Narcotics Laboratories”, which is supervised by the United Nations, through its Office on Drugs and Crime in Vienna.

After this meeting, the center had applied to join the International Cooperative Training Program and the early warning system of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. It is noteworthy that in 2017, the World Health Organization appointed the “National Rehabilitation Center” as a cooperating center in the field of “prevention.” and treatment of disorders caused by the use of psychotropic substances”, to be the first addiction treatment center in the UAE to obtain this advantage in the Middle East.

This step strengthened the National Rehabilitation Center’s balance as a leading and distinguished center in the field of prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of addiction disease at the regional and global levels.

Dr. Hamad Abdullah Al Ghafri, Director General of the National Rehabilitation Center, said: “This unique achievement enhances the country’s leading position, and places the Emirate of Abu Dhabi at the forefront of the Middle Eastern countries. This achievement would not have been achieved without the unlimited support of our leadership, which is keen to guide us. And enable us to compete regionally and globally.”

He added that the efforts of the National Rehabilitation Center in combating addiction and psychotropic substances and raising awareness of their dangers have reached advanced levels comparable to the oldest international institutions. Since its establishment, it has contributed to raising societal awareness of the dangers of addiction.



