After eight years without testing nuclear weaponsaccording to the English medium The Telegraphthe United Kingdom will return to test a missile in the Atlantic Ocean. According to the aforementioned newspaper, The launch will take place this four February, 90 kilometers off the east coast of Florida (United States).

It would be the test of the 'Trident' nuclear missile, which will be tested with the submarine HMS Vanguard, a submersible that would have sailed to the Atlantic earlier this week.

According to the media Daily Mail UK, officials from the British government and the US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency issued a warning of this test to ships in nearby regions. The launch will take place next Sunday, February 4, at 3,500 miles from USA

It should be noted that the HMS submarine has been refurbished for the past seven years in Plymouth, a city located in the southwest of England, after the last nuclear launch ended up being classified as failed in 2016, with a HMS Vengeance, sister submarine of the current one, according to the newspaper The Sun.

Eight years ago, a 'Trident 2 D5' missile veered off course after being fired off the coast of Florida. Guardian reported at the time that, instead of reaching its target in the South Atlantic, it headed in the opposite direction and self-destructed.

The US plan involves modifying the W76-1 underwater nuclear warheads to give them less detonation power.

The middle The Sun noted that the submersible currently used would have a value of 4 billion euros and a size of 150 meters. This, according to the UK Navy, could patrol without being detected.

In its technical specifications, it is stated that it can transport up to 16 'Trident 2 D5' missiles. ANDThis weapon refers to a ballistic missile built by the American company Lockheed Martin.

As explained in the aforementioned medium, each of the missiles has multiple warheads that are 20 times more powerful than the weapons launched in World War II on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan.

Dimension of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki detonations, which occurred on August 6 and 9, 1945, respectively. See also This is Russia's 'Apocalypse Weapon': It Creates Radioactive Tsunamis

This weekend the Navy is expected to launch a single unarmed missile, according to the instructions of The Sun. The course planned for the impact of the missile is in the Atlantic Ocean, after traveling 6,000 kilometers before falling into the sea between Brazil and West Africa.



The warning from the authorities in the sectors close to the launch and impact is in force from January 30 to February 4, which suggests that the test will be carried out in the coming days.

It is worth highlighting that this test is being carried out in the context of growing fears of a global conflict due to the crisis Red Sea.

In fact, the medium The Telegraph mentioned that British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps met earlier this week with American defense and national security officials to “discuss developments in the region and how to address shared threats“.

