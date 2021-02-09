British Health Secretary Matt Hancock today announced “severe fines” for people who disobey the new border rules aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus in the country, including a fine of 10,000 pounds (about $ 13,776.05) and 10-year prison sentences.

Starting Monday, people arriving in the UK will need to be tested for COVID on the second and eighth days of their quarantine, Hancock told British lawmakers.

Those from “red list countries” will have to pay 1,750 pounds (about $ 2,411.81) for hotel quarantine, transportation and tests, he said. Within this list there are 33 countries mainly related to the risk of spreading the so-called “South African variant” and “Brazilian variant”.

The Boris Johnson government imposed a third lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: EFE

People who try to evade hotel quarantine rules could face up to 10 years in jail, he said, adding that fines will be used to ensure that people comply.

Battery of measurements

Hancock briefed MPs on plans put in place to block a sufficient number of hotel rooms, adding that those who are quarantined in hotel will be able to leave if necessary. alone with the accompaniment of “guards”.

Meanwhile, the need to have the certification of a negative COVID test at the time of embarking on a trip to the country, carried out in the country of origin, remains in force for all travelers no more than 72 hours before departure.

Likewise, you must fill out an informative and supporting form, available online on the British government website, with indications about the address and destination, and the reasons for the trip.

In the case of transgressions, Hancock stressed, fines ranging from £ 500 to £ 10,000.

In recent times the United Kingdom suffered a new wave of infections, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID, fueled by a more aggressive variant first identified in the past months in Kent, southern England.

This wave was stopped only after a month of national quarantine for the third time, recalled the Tory minister, who indicated that there was a 47% decline the cases registered in the last week.

However, the fear of a possible mutation (an evolution of the Kentish variant) identified at this time in some areas of Manchester still weighs.

England is currently under the third national confinementl since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restrictive measures also exist in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Source: Agencies