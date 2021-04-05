The British Government will offer two weekly tests to the entire population, starting Thursday, to accompany the gradual return to ordinary life. It is planned that next week all shops will be allowed to open, that cafes and pubs will welcome customers on their terraces and that pilot experiences will begin for holding mass events.

Easter Monday is a public holiday in the United Kingdom, but for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, it is a day of meetings and announcements, which in part have already been advanced to the press. The most striking is the implementation of logistics so that anyone can take two weekly tests at home, in pharmacies or municipal centers.

The antigen test already became mandatory for students and teachers in schools, when they reopened on March 8. Similar to the pregnancy test, it consists of the extraction of a sample of saliva or mucosa, which is soaked in a reagent liquid. The test result is obtained in less than half an hour after passing the soaked cotton through a contrast strip.

In schools, teachers and students then have to send the result to a portal of the public health system, which shortly after sends a text to their mobile phones confirming the result, which has not been verified. Other objections are added to the relative reliability of the tests at home: the false positives that the tests would give, especially to those who have recently undergone COVID, and that many positives are reluctant to confine themselves, due to the economic damage they suffer would cause.

Data quality



But the extension of test logistics will give more peace of mind to the next phase of the reopening of commercial and social life, which takes an important step on April 12. Given the good evolution, it is assumed that the non-essential stores will open their doors, as planned. Young workers, who have not yet had access to the vaccine – there are already more than thirty million recipients of the first dose in the United Kingdom – will be able to enjoy greater freedom of movement.

The group of experts that has studied the methods for resuming travel to foreign countries has presented its report to the Government. It is ruled out that the promising figures of the pandemic in the United Kingdom will cause, however, an advance of the expected date as the earliest, May 21. Details are missing about the vaccination certificates or tests that will be necessary to travel.

The reestablishment of a ‘traffic light’ system is expected, which last year already classified countries using green, amber and red colors, depending on the level of infection and response. In this reopening, the analysis of the quality of the data in the places of destination will be added, because the emphasis is on avoiding the importation of variants that may escape the protection of the current vaccines.