The British Government has decided to extend the so-called “grace periods” for the establishment of different customs controls between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, without prior consultation with the European Union. The decision would take place from April 1 to October, and would constitute a bankruptcy of the Withdrawal Agreement.

The length of time in which not all the controls are applied was one of the central issues in the meeting between the Vice-President of the Commission, Maros Sefcovic, and the British Minister, Michael Gove, on February 24. The community leader promised flexibility, but also demanded that the United Kingdom provide the data on customs movements contemplated in the agreements.

London announced its decision on Wednesday – “part of the pragmatic and proportionate implementation of the Protocol on Northern Ireland” – in a statement released by the Government spokesman on Northern Ireland affairs in the House of Lords, as the country’s politics focused on the presentation of the Budget. It did not inform the Dublin Government either.

Executives of the region’s merchant or transport associations are getting used to the increase in bureaucratic red tape caused by Brexit and point out that the biggest problem is the lack of preparation of Great Britain’s merchants. Customs controls are necessary because Northern Ireland belongs after the Withdrawal Agreement to the British and Community customs unions.

The unilateral decision coincides with the promotion of David Frost, British negotiator before the EU, to the position of minister responsible for the management of ‘Brexit’, replacing Gove. Frost and his team would have played a key role in the inclusion by Boris Johnson, in a 2020 law, of clauses that allowed British ministers to abolish the rules of the Withdrawal Agreement. They were finally withdrawn.

Noise of sabers



“It is the second time that the Government of the United Kingdom is preparing to break international law,” said Vice President Sefcovic in a statement, who was not previously notified of the decision. And it is a clear departure from the constructive approach that has prevailed until now. It weakens the work of the Joint Committee and the trust necessary for solution-based cooperation.

The creation of controls between Great Britain and Northern Ireland or on the border between the two Ireland is the inevitable consequence of ‘Brexit’, which was rejected by the majority of voters in the British region and supported by much of unionism. A movement for the abolition of the controls and the Protocol is encouraged by the Democratic Unionist Party, which heads the Belfast shared Executive and is the only regional party that supported ‘Brexit’ in the 2016 referendum.

Coinciding with the unionist protest and the Johnson Government’s decision to change the terms of the Agreement, a council of “loyalist groups” – perpetrators of multiple crimes during the three decades of terrorist war – sent a letter to the Prime Minister warning him that they have withdrawn. his support for the 1998 peace agreement “until our rights are restored.” The letter commits to “peaceful and democratic” protests against the Protocol.