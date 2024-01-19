The United Kingdom demonstrated the advanced capabilities of its new laser weapon, the 'Dragon Fire'. Valued at 140 million pounds (approximately 177 million dollars), this high-tech weapon was tested at the Hebrides firing range, belonging to the British Ministry of Defence.

Functioning as a line of sight weapon, Dragon Fire has the ability to attack any visible targetaccording to the government.

(Also read: Why couldn't Princes Andrew and Henry replace King Charles III?).

Cost and efficiency: a new era in defense



The British government stressed that The cost of each laser shot is only 10 pounds. This efficiency compares to the cost of operating a conventional heater for one hour, but with only 10 seconds of laser operation.

This cost-efficiency relationship suggests that the Dragon Fire could be a cost-effective option for tasks currently performed with missiles. The goal is to replace expensive systems like the Royal Navy's Sea Viper, used against Houthi rebel drones and rockets over the Red Sea.

(Keep reading: The cold in France leads to the closure of schools and restrictions on movement).

The weapon's “intense beam of light” is capable of piercing targets and detonating missile warheads with “millimeter precision.” The British Ministry of Defense highlighted that the laser attacks at the speed of light, cutting objects and causing structural failure.

DragonFire is an advanced military laser, being developed by @dstlmod and 🇬🇧 industry. The laser-directed energy weapon engages targets at the speed of light, using an intense beam of energy to cut through objects, leading to structural failure.👉 https://t.co/LmQcE9EPrg pic.twitter.com/IZRjSFxpAV — Ministry of Defense 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 19, 2024

Development and testing



Despite a five-year delay in development and a cost exceeding £140 million, the laser cannon has already been successfully tested. In November 2022, a test was conducted by shooting at a drone more than two miles away. This recent test opened the possibility of accelerating plans to use the laser in combat against emerging threats.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps described the new laser as “cutting-edge” technology and believes weapons like it will help “revolutionize the battlespace.” The project is a collaboration between the UK's Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), MBDA, Leonardo and QinetiQ.

During a trial at the MOD's Hebrides Range, the DragonFire laser directed energy weapon (LDEW) system achieved the UK's first high-power firing of a laser weapon against aerial targets.

The range of DragonFire is classified, but it is a line-of-sight weapon and can engage with… pic.twitter.com/DI0e4aukUh — Junsupreme (@RyszardJonski) January 19, 2024

(Of interest: The large fine that will be imposed in Italy on those who damage cultural heritage).

Paul Hollinshead, CEO of Dstl, highlighted the importance of these trials, mentioning that they represent a great advance in understanding the opportunities and threats posed by directed energy weapons.

Shimon Fhima, director of strategic programs at the Ministry of Defence, noted the importance of the tests in the Hebrides, stating that they have shown that their technology can “track and activate high-level effects from a distance” and emphasized the need to focus on delivering warfighter capability and accelerating the next phase of activity.

Wielka Brytania ogłosiła pierwszy udany test broni laserowej “Dragonfire”. Brytyjskie Ministerstwo Obrony nie podało szczegółów, ale stwierdziło, że jest ona w stanie trafić w cel wielkości monety z odległości 1.1 km, a jej koszt wynosi 10 funtów za strzał. pic.twitter.com/Uc6glRxbW5 — Monitor Konfliktów (@Monitor807) January 19, 2024

More news in EL TIEMPO

Snow in Europe affects air transport and causes circulation problems

NATO announces a multi-month military exercise with 90,000 soldiers

What is known about Princess Kate's 'mysterious' abdominal surgery?

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from El Universal, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.