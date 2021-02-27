Britain saw off Captain Tom Moore on Saturday with a nationally televised funeral. This 100-year war veteran became a world hero for his remarkable fundraising efforts during the pandemic.

The ceremony began by remembering the generosity of this WWII veteran, with his rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, a charity single he recorded with Michael Ball.

Then six soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment, in which Moore served during the war, brought his coffin, covered with the Union flag, his cap and his sword, to Bedford crematorium, while 14 other soldiers fired an honor salute. Later, a WWII plane performed an air pass.

The veteran who won the hearts of his country by circling his garden 100 times

Captain Tom Moore died on February 2 after being treated for pneumonia and testing positive for Covid-19. He had not received the vaccine against the virus because he had been taking medication for pneumonia, explained a spokesman for the family.

It was against this disease that he raised nearly £ 33 million ($ 45 million) for health care charities by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April of last year. His exploits united a country paralyzed by confinement and made him a celebrity at the end of his life.

The feat of this hunched but graceful veteran, leaning on his walker and rarely seen without the shiny military service medals pinned to his jacket and wearing a regiment tie, was exceptional good news in a gloomy year.

Among the many recognitions he received that year, the one awarded him by Queen Elizabeth II, when she knighted him in the summer of 2020, stood out.

On 17 July 2020, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II conferred the knighthood on World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore for raising more than £ 32 million for the National Health Service during the coronavirus pandemic. © Chris Jackson / AFP

His death was marked by national applause from the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson as MPs bowed their heads in Parliament.

His funeral was a more private matter, reflecting the wishes of his family and the current restrictions against Covid-19.

Only his two daughters, Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira, four grandchildren and their sons-in-law attended. “Dad, I’m so proud of you,” Teixeira declared. “Of what you accomplished all your life and especially in the last year. You may be gone, but your message and your spirit are still alive.”

“I told you it was old”

He had asked that his epitaph read “I told you I was old”, inspired by the actor and comedian Spike Milligan, whose tombstone reads “I told you I was sick.”

His ashes will later be buried in a family plot in his native Yorkshire, in the north of England, along with his parents and grandparents.

National Health Service charities shared their condolences on their Twitter account: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Captain Sir Tom Moore. We will always be grateful for the millions he raised for NHS Charities Together. His legacy lives on. at the National Health Service and through the Captain Tom Foundation. “

The family also created an online condolence book that collected thousands of messages.

“RIP Captain Sir Tom. A truly well-enjoyed life and an inspiration to us all – illuminating very dark days,” read one of the messages.

“His courage and determination to reach his goal and the money he raised for the National Health Service were incredible,” read another farewell to Capital Moore.

With Reuters and local media