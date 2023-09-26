The British Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, advocated this Tuesday to reform the global asylum systembased on the UN Refugee Convention drawn up after World War II, which in his eyes “creates enormous incentives for illegal immigration.”

The UN treaty, which defines the term “refugee” and establishes the obligations of States towards such persons“It was an incredible achievement in its time, but more than 70 years later we live in a completely different time,” Braverman said at the conservative think tank American Enterprise Institute in Washington.

The former advocate general for England and Wales argued that, in practice, the interpretation of the convention in the courts of law has been “expanding the number of people who can apply for asylum and lowering the requirements for doing so.”

“Seeking asylum is not the same as seeking better economic prospects. Asking for asylum in the first safe country is not the same as going around looking for a preferred destination,” said Braverman, who also criticized the provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights.

In this context, the British minister pointed out that there are numerous countries where “it is extremely difficult to be gay or to be a woman.” “When individuals are persecuted, it is right that we offer refuge. But we will not be able to maintain an asylum system in which simply being gay or a woman, and fearing discrimination in your country of origin, is enough to request protection,” he added.

Braverman called on politicians around the world to reflect on the reform of the global asylum system and warned of the “profound challenge” presented by the increase in immigration. He cited a poll published by the Gallup Center in 2021 indicating that nearly 900 million people would permanently leave their home country if they could.

Dozens of migrants seeking to reach the United Kingdom were rescued in boats

It said that at least 45% of the demand for new housing in England is due to immigrants and that “high birth rates among foreign-born mothers” mean English secondary schools will need to “find an additional 213,000 places” in 2026, compared to 2020.

He also linked the arrival of migrants to an increase in crime: “Police chiefs in the United Kingdom have warned me of the high crime linked to the arrival of small boats,” he said, “particularly in relation to drug crimes, exploitation and prostitution.”

“Uncontrolled immigration, inadequate integration and the misguided dogma of multiculturalism have proven to be a toxic combination for Europe in recent decades,” declared the British minister.

EFE