The Ministry of Defense of United Kingdom has been able to confirm important advances in the counteroffensive of Russia against the Ukrainian forces that carried out a absolutely surprise raid and unprecedented since World War II.

In an assessment of the conflict in Ukrainethe British Ministry of Defense has confirmed “Russian tactical advances in territorial control observed in the last week”, especially on the southeastern front of the counteroffensive, in the towns of Kruglen’koe, Plekhovo and Majnovka.

London estimates that Ukrainian forces are losing ground in the face of the advance of Russian operations, which for a few weeks have been assisted by a large contingent of North Korean troops, according to evaluations by the Western community.

Right now Ukrainian forces control approximately 480 km2 of Russian territory, compared to approximately 510 km2 a week ago, and after the peak in August, when they had under its control between 800 and 900 km2according to British Military Intelligence.

“The recent loss of territory is probably due to Russian counterattacks led by naval infantry forcesairborne (VDV) and troops of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea)”, according to the estimate of the British Ministry.

“Russia will almost certainly continue to carry out limited attacks to reduce the amount of territory in the Kursk region under Ukrainian control,” the Ministry emphasizes.