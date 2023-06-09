The United Kingdom issued new health warnings starting Friday as the high temperatures caused by a wave of hot air, Bloomberg News reported Friday.

The country’s health security agency issued an orange alert across the country from Friday, citing risks to people over the age of 65 and those with chronic diseases.

Unusually, in the coming days, London and Berlin are expected to witness higher temperatures than Madrid and Rome.

The temperature will rise to 27.5 degrees Celsius in the British and German capitals tomorrow, Saturday, while Frankfurt will be hotter, according to Maxar Technologies. The company stated in a daily report that most of northwestern Europe will also be warmer than usual.