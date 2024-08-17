As a commando in the Royal Marines, Michael Chandler has operated in the most dangerous terrain. But his current mission is even more crucial: As “Master of the Ravens” of the Tower of London, he is responsible for the survival of the United Kingdom.

Legend has it that King Charles II (1660-1685) heard a prophecy that said that If the ravens ever left that tower on the banks of the Thames, it would collapse and the kingdom of England with it. Since then, members of the Yeomen Warders, the body of guards charged with watching over this famous medieval castle that houses the Crown Jewels, have been responsible for the care of these birds and ensure that at least six remain within the grounds, as dictated by the rules promulgated by Charles II.

Since March, Michael “Barney” Chandler, 57, has been leading the charge as “Master of Crows,” a role he takes very seriously. Dressed in a black and red uniform, recognizable by his round, flat-brimmed hat, He leads a team of four men charged with feeding, healing and watching over the birds of the Tower.

This former Royal Marines commando, who took part in missions in Iraq, Afghanistan and the Arctic, I had no particular interest in birds before I came to the Tower of London. 14 years ago.

“What attracted me at first was the legend, I think. And then, working with them (…), it became something natural”

Seven crows currently live in the old prisonone more of those necessary to be safe from unforeseen events, says the Master.

At the service of His Majesty

That morning, the crows Edgar and Harris are in no hurry to eat their breakfast: two dead chicks that Michael brings to them through the bars of his pen, located in the grass near one of the walls, where the birds spend the night.

His companions Poppy, Georgie, Jubilee and Rex (the last to arrive and named after King Charles III) are already outside, fluttering among the tourists at the former prison, which receives three million visitors each year.

There is also Branwen, the seventh, who has refused to sleep with his companions for years, but he does not run away from the place either.

“They are very homely (…), So even if they are free during the day, they do not march”explains Michael, who also emphasises the good treatment they receive. However, several feathers on one of their wings are cut so that they cannot fly too high.

In the Tower they can survive for twenty years, compared to between 10 and 15 years in the wild. The oldest raven lived in the Tower for 44 years.

Graceful and not very shy, the birds sometimes scare tourists who do not expect to see them up close, perched on a staircase or railing. “I saw a crow stick its beak into a bag and steal cheese from a child’s lunch box,” his Master says amused.

“They serve His Majesty just like us, the royal guards,” Michael Chandler says. And the King “regularly receives news from her, as did Queen Elizabeth II” until her death in September 2022.

The former soldier, who with the Yeomen Warders guarded the Queen’s coffin at Westminster during the funeral vigil, does not take the service lightly. “The proudest moment of my life,” recalls Michael. “But don’t tell my wife,” says the father of four.

Marie Heuclin

AFP

LONDON