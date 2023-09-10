The country recorded its hottest day of the year and the National Meteorological Service said that this Saturday was the sixth consecutive day that the country recorded a temperature above 30ºC, well above the average for the time of year. According to its latest forecast, the heatwave will continue throughout the weekend across much of southern England and Wales.

The United Kingdom is experiencing an unprecedented heat wave in the month of September, with a thermometer that exceeded 30 ° C for the sixth consecutive day. This Saturday, the country recorded its hottest day so far this year, according to the National Weather Service, with provisional data showing a high of 32.7 degrees Celsius.

The previous high this year was 32.6 C, recorded on Thursday. This week has been the hottest of 2023 with two record highs in less than three days.

In July 2022, the UK recorded its hottest day ever as temperatures surpassed 40°C for the first time.

FILE – A tourist has a drink in front of the Big Ben Tower in London, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Government agencies reported that year was the hottest on record.

Brits look for ways to cope with heat wave

In an attempt to take advantage of the rare sunny days, the British have filled the beaches in the south of the country in recent days, such as Brighton, a popular vacation spot for Londoners.

In some parts of the capital, citizens took out umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun and at London Zoo, some present even provided refreshments to the animals, such as meat ice cream to the lions.

The authorities have issued an orange alert for heat in England within the health service, fearing the consequences for the most vulnerable people.

“As our climate changes due to human actions, heatwaves like this become more frequent and intense,” the Met Office warns.

The Earth has sweltered during the hottest summer ever measured in the northern hemisphere. The season of high temperatures has caused brutal and deadly episodes such as forest fires in different parts of the world, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Last August was the hottest ever recorded by scientists with modern equipment and the second warmest month measured, behind only July 2023, the WMO and the European climate service Copernicus announced.

