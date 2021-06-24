The Government of Boris Johnson has included the Balearic Islands in its green list of safe tourist destinations. Travelers who travel there from England, starting at five o’clock in the afternoon of next Wednesday, will no longer be obliged to keep a mandatory 10-day quarantine upon their return, although they will have to undergo several covid-19 detection tests . In 2019, almost four million Britons enjoyed their holidays in the archipelago, mainly in Mallorca.

Downing Street – which has added the island of Malta and Caribbean destinations such as the Cayman Islands, Barbados, Bermuda, Dominica and Grenada to the list – leaves out the rest of Spain, which is still in the amber list, that is to say, territories to which the British Government advises against traveling. London reviews this ranking every three weeks.

The ministers summoned by Johnson this Thursday to review the current conditions for international travel have also discussed the idea of ​​avoiding the quarantine of return to those people who have completed their vaccination schedule (two doses) and travel to the countries of the amber list. All of Europe (with the exception of Gibraltar, and now the Balearic Islands and Malta) is in that category. The British Government effusively discourages travel to these areas, unless for essential reasons. Portugal was saved for a brief period and was included in the green list. London’s decision, which reviews the list every three weeks, to backtrack there also caused return chaos for thousands of British tourists, especially in the Algarve region.

For now, to the despair of the tourism industry, London has decided to delay the exception of the full immunization schedule. The Tourism and International Travel Council has estimated the losses due to indecision at 740 million euros a day that leads some to predict that the summer campaign has been completely lost. The Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, has confirmed on his Twitter account: “Thanks to our successful vaccination program, our intention is that this summer, a little later, the British who have a complete vaccination schedule can travel to the countries of the amber list without the need to quarantine upon return ”,

Paradoxically, Johnson’s reluctance to open up international tourism may have worked against him. The ultimate reason lay in the new variants of the virus, and in the need to continue controlling the borders. Today the delta variant (which emerged in India) is almost 100% predominant in all new infections that occur in the United Kingdom.

This Thursday, 16,703 new cases and 21 deaths from covid-19 have been registered in the country. The number of hospitalizations is increasing at an increasingly worrying rate, despite the fact that almost 32 million people (just over 60% of the adult population) have already received their two doses of the vaccine.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, seconded by French President Emmanuel Macron, has led an initiative to get EU countries to require British travelers to undergo a quarantine period after arrival. . This is a difficult decision for destinations such as Spain, Portugal, Greece or Italy, which need the economic boost from British tourism. The Spanish Government was one of the first to announce that it would no longer require a prior PCR for travelers from the UK.

The Balearic tourism sector has welcomed with relief the inclusion of the Balearic Islands in the green list From United Kingdom. The president of the Mallorca hotel federation, María José Aguiló, has said that it is “very good news” for the areas in which they work with the British market because it will be possible to reactivate the activity and the hiring of personnel, reports Lucia Bohórquez. This federation urges the sector to prepare for the strong increase in travelers expected to arrive from the United Kingdom from next week. “They will surely book vacations when it is feasible because we are one of their favorite destinations, so it is very important that they present a negative test upon arrival and that the airport adapts to the increased flow of these travelers, who pass different controls”, has Aguiló underlined.