The United Kingdom has decided to increase the time between the two necessary injections of the Covid-19 vaccines to three months, while the protocols established by the various laboratories allow three to four weeks (respectively for Pfizer’s vaccine and BioNTech and for that of AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford). This decision was taken to anticipate possible supply tensions and maintain the pace of the British vaccine campaign. “This idea would not have occurred to me”, reacts Paul Loubet, doctor in the infectious and tropical diseases department of the CHU of Nîmes (Gard), who recalls the importance of following the protocols of clinical trials.

Franceinfo: Postponing the injection of the second dose to vaccinate more people, does that surprise you?

Paul Loubet: The UK wants to extend the time to use the second scheduled doses to give a first injection to other people. This does not mean that the value of the second dose is called into question, but it is still surprising to use such a vaccination schedule. This is a leap into the unknown because we do not have enough hindsight to know whether a single dose is as effective as two, especially in terms of duration of protection. Personally, this idea would not have occurred to me.

Is the efficacy good after a dose?

For the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, for example, the efficacy is 52% by day 12. For Moderna, the data show that the effectiveness after one dose is almost as important as after two doses. But this question is quite complex and it is necessary to consult data which sometimes appears in the marketing authorization application files. In addition, data is sometimes difficult to compare between vaccines. Measuring effectiveness after the first dose, for example, isn’t measured on the same day in trials, according to the manufacturers.

Why is this second dose so important?

If the marketing authorization applications have been submitted for a schedule with two doses, it is because there is an interest in the second dose. We know that there is personal protection after the first dose, the effectiveness of which is probably a little below the effectiveness at two doses. But if we want to end the epidemic in the long term, we need lasting effectiveness. And to obtain a prolonged duration of protection, two doses of vaccine are needed. Otherwise, all French people would have to be vaccinated simultaneously, which is concretely infeasible.

By vaccinating more people right away, even with a dose, could the UK curb the epidemic?

This slowdown is hypothetical, because it would be necessary to be able to vaccinate a large number of people with a single dose, in a very short period of time. The UK is having a more effective start to vaccination than ours, but I’m not sure they have enough doses and the logistics behind to do this. If they want to use all the second available doses to make them first doses in the hope of reducing hospitalizations and intensive care visits, then it must be administered to all at-risk people (over 65 years of age and people with comorbidities), or millions of people.

How much is unknown for the British concerned?

The British are not going to lose the benefit of the second dose given later than expected, but there will undoubtedly be a short time when they are less protected. This maximum period of three months came out of it is not clear where. This proposal, moreover, does not come from pharmaceutical companies.

Germany is starting to raise this possibility …

There is not enough hindsight. It is therefore better to stick to the recommendations rather than scattering around by vaccinating as many people as possible, at the risk of losing people on the way and not having the second dose. On the other hand, putting as many people as possible on equal terms with one dose may come at the expense of those who needed to get the second dose on time.

Is it linked to the new variant of Sars-CoV-2, to the fear of a new increase in contamination, to emergency containment before the holidays? Is there a little panic? In any case, it’s a bet on something we don’t really know. In France, depending on the available doses and the planned restocking, we will distribute the first doses if we know that the second is available. When these are administered, the second will be reserved at the pharmacy level.