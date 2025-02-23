British military intelligence estimates that the progress of Russian forces towards the strategic city of Pokrovsk, in the east of Ukrainecarry two weeks practically stagnantaccording to a last assessment published this Saturday that also deals with the situation of the North Korean forces that They are helping Moscow against the Ukrainian incursion in the Russian region of Kursk.

In this regard, London sees “very likely” that the North Korean military “have returned to your first -line positions“In Kursk after” a temporary withdrawal to rest and recover, “almost surely due mainly to” more than a third of the 11,000 soldiers deployed in Kursk were dead or injured by attacking Ukrainian positions. “

On the situation in eastern Ukraine, British military intelligence estimates that Moscow’s pressure “Stay focused on the Donetsk region“, Where Russia continues to attack urban areas such as Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, while trying to move south of the front line, north and northwest of Veyka Novosilka.

However, the most important Russian operation in Donetsk, which tries to take the town of Pokrovsk, has only registered “minimum advances In the last two weeks. “According to London,” it is very likely that the Ukrainian forces are playing Pishchane, a city outside five kilometers southwest of Pokrovsk, where general control is not clear at this time. “

Finally, the United Kingdom Military Intelligence declares his skepticism In front of a statement made last Thursday by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who announced the entry of Russian military to the Ukrainian region of Sumy from the Russian region of Kursk.

“The statement of Putin It is not confirmed or corroborated At the moment, “says the British Ministry of Defense before pointing out that Ukrainian forces still maintain control of approximately 400 to 450 km2 in Kursk, half that the one reached in the heyday of their surprise offensive in August last year.