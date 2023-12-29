The United Kingdom denounced the “unjustified” actions of Venezuela for carrying out military exercises in response to the arrival of a British warship to

Guyana, in the context of a century-old struggle for the territory of Essequibo.



(Also read: Maduro orders 'defensive action' in the Caribbean before the arrival of a British ship to Guyana)

“Venezuela's actions against Guyana are unjustified and should stop,” a British government spokesman declared early Friday.“We are working with our partners in the region to avoid escalation and are monitoring the situation closely,” he added.

Tensions between Caracas and Georgetown increased after the oil tenders launched in September by Guyana in disputed waters, and then by the holding of a referendum on December 3 in Venezuela on the sovereignty of Essequibo.

Venezuela maintains that this region of 160,000 km2, rich in natural resources, is part of its territory, as in 1777, when it was a colony of Spain, and appeals to the Geneva agreement, signed in 1966, before Guyana's independence from the United Kingdom, which It laid the foundations for a negotiated solution and annulled an 1899 award.

(You may be interested: Maine becomes the second state to expel Trump from Republican primaries)

Some 125,000 people, a fifth of Guyana's population, live in Essequibo, which covers two-thirds of the country's surface. The United Kingdom, in support of its former colony, sent the ship HMS Trent to the site, which was already deployed to the Caribbean for a mission.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, during a meeting with members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) in Caracas. Photo: Presidency of Venezuela/AFP

The British government indicated that the ship will arrive off the coast of Guyana on Friday “for a series of routine engagements in the region.” In “response to the provocation” of the United Kingdom, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro launched a series of military exercises on Thursday, involving 5,682 combatants, in front of the water limits in dispute with Guyana.

“The border between the two countries was established in 1899 through international arbitration and we continue to support the territorial integrity of Guyana, an important regional ally and partner in the Commonwealth,” organization made up mainly of former British colonies, the British government stressed.

AFP