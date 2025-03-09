The British Ministry of Defense has estimated that the night from March 6 to 7 was the scene of the long -range Russian attack against Most powerful ukraine of the year.

According to their latest evaluation, published on Saturday, night attacks from Thursday to Friday included launch from the air of 35 kodiak cruise missiles“accompanied by land attack cruise missiles from ships of the Black Sea Fleet along with short -range ballistic missiles and more than 100 non -manned air attack air vehicles.”

These attacks, like previous ones, has as main objective “The Ukrainian energy sectorpredominantly gas infrastructure, trying to exploit the winter period in an attempt to demoralize the civilian population and weaken the Ukrainian economy. “

British military intelligence has declared that the Kodiak cruise missile, Russia’s main guided precision ammunition, “continues marking the rhythm“Of any Russian attack on a large scale against Ukraine.

To do this, Russia accompanies these powerful bombings with attacks by lower intensity that allows them to “saturate the offensive” to such an extent that it is getting slowly rebuilding their Kodiak arsenal, which in turn enables the Air Force of Russia to carry out attacks of such size “with little or no notice, and its discretion.”