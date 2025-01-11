The British Treasury has assured this Saturday that the United Kingdom has closed agreements with China worth 600 million pounds (about 715 million euros) during the Economic and Financial Dialogue being held in Beijing.

The Minister of the Economy of the United Kingdom, Rachel Reeves, is visiting the Asian country today on a highly questioned trip in her country. coinciding with a moment of crisis in the national economy due to the increase in interest on sovereign debt bonds.

According to the British Treasury in a statement, Reeves was received today by her Chinese counterpart, He Lifeng, in order to support a “stable and balanced” relationship between both countries.

According to the note, both parties have agreed “deepen cooperation in matters such as financial servicestrade, investment and climate to support safe growth, while remaining frank and open about areas of disagreement.”

“The agreements we have reached show that pragmatic cooperation between the world’s largest economies can help us drive economic growth for the benefit of workers, a priority of our ‘Plan for Change,’ Reeves said, according to the Treasury statement.

“More broadly, today is a platform for future respectful and consistent relations with China, where we can be frank and open where we disagree, protect our values ​​and security interests, and find opportunities for safe investment and trade.” , added the head of Economy.

The Government of London recalls that it is a leading financial services partner for China and therefore representatives of several companies in the sector with a substantial presence in the market, such as HSBC, Standard Chartered, Prudential, Schroders or Fidelity International, have accompanied Reeves in your trip.

Reeves’ agenda includes, among other commitments, exploring initiatives to improve capital market connectivity, as well as other programs on pensions and sustainable financial cooperation.

Both sides have committed to improving existing channels to address more sensitive issues, such as the need to discuss national and economic security.

They have also agreed strengthen the alliance on clean energy and commit to a dialogue on international development in order to work together to eradicate shared global challenges.

The statement highlights that the minister has been clear about the importance of establishing open channels in areas where they disagree.

In this sense, he has urged China to cease its support for Russia’s defense industrial base, which allows Vladimir Putin’s regime to maintain its illegal war against Ukraine.

Additionally, Reeves has addressed the “deep concern” of his government about cases involving Chinese interference on British democracy and “malicious cyberactivity emanating from China”, while raising the issue of human rights and forced labour.