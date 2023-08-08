This Monday, August 7, the UK Government sent the first asylum seekers to the Bibby Stockholm ship, which will be their home for at least the next 18 months. According to the Executive of Rishi Sunak, the boat, with capacity for 500 people, is a measure to “save on hotels” and try to discourage migration to British territory. However, this practice has generated criticism from humanitarian organizations that call it “inhumane.”

It has already entered into force: this Monday, August 7, the first asylum seekers in the United Kingdom arrived on a ship that will be their home for at least 18 months.

The ship, anchored off the coast of Dorset, in the south of England, is a way of “minimizing the costs” of the arrival of migrant applicants to the country, according to the British Executive.

It is one more step by the conservative government led by Rishi Sunak to try to stop legal and irregular migration, since the people who will stay on the ship, named Bibby Stockholm, are asylum seekers. That is, they are trying to stay and live in the United Kingdom through a legal procedure.

However, some members of the Sunak Executive had already pointed out that the hotels that the Administration offers for migrants can be considered an “attractive” for those who try to access the nation.

In addition, Sunak has turned the “fight” against migration into one of his banners in the face of the elections scheduled for next year.

“If you enter the UK illegally, you cannot stay. No matter how hard you try, ”Sunak pointed out through his social networks, in a video in which screams of migrants can be heard being arrested.

“They have experienced unimaginable trauma”

Sunak’s immigration policy is strongly rejected by human rights groups. In the case of the Bibby Stockholm boat, organizations such as Amnesty International or the Red Cross ensure that it violates the dignity and right to housing of migrants.

“People who have been forced to flee their homes have already experienced unimaginable trauma. They need stability, support, to be able to keep in touch with their loved ones and to feel safe. Not this,” said Alex Fraser, director of the UK Red Cross, to the newspaper ‘The Guardian’.

More than 50,000 asylum seekers are staying in hotels after being rescued at the end of their journey across the English Channel from France. According to the Government, hotels are costing more than 7.6 million dollars a day.

Asylum seekers have successfully blocked their move onto Britain’s first migrant barge after citing “severe fear of water” and trauma from seeing people drowned at sea https://t.co/9pQB3e3myw — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 7, 2023



The Government points out that Bibby Stockholm, with three floors, can house around 500 people in more than 200 rooms and lower the cost of their accommodation.

But “putting people on a floating barge is likely to bring trauma again,” said Steve Valdez-Symonds, director of migrant and refugee rights at the humanitarian organization Amnesty International.

The British government has stated that the Bibby Stockholm will only house single men, providing them with “basic and functional” accommodation, along with the provision of healthcare, catering services and on-board security.

However, the controversy grows over a measure described by civil organizations as “inhumane.”

Local authorities say they have received threats from people who are against the presence of migrants in Portland. A situation that could threaten the security of asylum seekers.

Many people, residents, politicians and human rights organizations have expressed their concern about it, but for now the project will go ahead.

With Reuters, EFE and local media