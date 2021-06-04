Britain’s drug regulatory body expanded on Friday to children between 12 and 15 years the authorization for the use of the vaccine against covid-19 developed by Pfizer / BioNtech, approved so far for people over 16 years of age.

“We have carefully reviewed data from clinical trials in children aged 12-15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer / BioNTech covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group“MHRA regulatory agency executive director June Raine announced in a statement.

Clinical trials, involving 2,000 children in this age group, showed “that the vaccine worked at the same level as that seen in people between the ages of 16 and 25,” said Professor Munir Pirmohamed, Chairman of the Medicines Commission. for human use, which rated the results “extremely positive.”

It is now up to the scientific and political committee in charge of vaccination in the UK to decide whether this age group should be vaccinated, the MHRA said.

European country worst hit by the pandemic, with almost 128,000 deaths, the United Kingdom has carried out a massive vaccination campaign during the last six months.

Half of adults (26.4 million) have already received both doses required of the AstraZeneca / Oxford, Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna vaccines and 75% (39.8 million) the first of them.

These were recently added to the single-dose vaccine from Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), approved in late May.

The committee in charge of vaccination advised as far as possible not to administer the British AstraZeneca vaccine to children under 30 years of age, following fears of rare cases of blood clots.

After a long and strict winter confinement, the United Kingdom registers a significant improvement in the health situation that has allowed it to gradually lift restrictions. However, it is now facing a significant increase in cases of the variant detected for the first time in India, which could force a postponement of the last phase of deconfinement, scheduled for June 21.

