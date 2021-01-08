The United Kingdom approved this Friday the vaccine of Modern against the coronavirus, the third that will be available to the population that has already begun to receive the developments from Pfizer and Oxford.

Anyway, the supplies from the new development, which the UK already has 17 million doses reserved, They will only be available for the European spring.

So far around 1.5 million people received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, including a quarter of those over 80 in England.

This week, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had approved the application of Moderna’s vaccine throughout the block.

The first order of the European Executive to Moderna consists of 80 million doses, below the 300 million ordered from Sanofi, the 500 million from Pfizer / BioNTech or the 400 million from Curevac.

“This is another great news and another tool in our arsenal to control this horrible disease,” Health Minister Matt Hancock said in a statement on Friday.

“As we vaccinate those most at risk from Covid, we ask everyone to continue with the rules in order to keep cases low and protect our loved ones,” he added.

The United Kingdom began to vaccinate on December 8, and the Government marked itself as goal to vaccinate 13 million people, the most vulnerable, by February 15, to the rapid spread of the disease, which the authorities link to a new strain detected last year in south-east England.

According to the latest official figures, the United Kingdom registered 1,162 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 78,508.

News in development.

