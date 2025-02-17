02/17/2025



Updated at 2:02 p.m.





The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmersaid Sunday that is “ready and willing” to send British troops to Ukraine In the event that a peace agreement with Moscow is reached and with the aim of guaranteeing the security of kyiv, when there is a week left for three years of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022 by Order of the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. Shortly after it has been known that Sweden Nor does it rule out sending peace, while the prime minister of PolandDonald Tusk, has pointed out that his country will not do so and, on the other hand, will continue to support Ukraine “as until now.”

«United Kingdom is willing to perform a Leadership paper in the acceleration of work on security guarantees for Ukraine. This includes greater support to the Ukrainian army, to which the United Kingdom has already committed 3,000 million pounds (3.6 billion euros) a year at least until 2030, but it also means being ready and willing to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine by sending Our own troops to the land is necessary, ”he has written in the newspaper ‘The Telegraph’.

Starmer has assured that this proposal has not announced it “lightly” because it feels “deeply the responsibility of potentially putting in danger of British military men and women”, but considers that “any role it works to help guarantee the security of Ukraine»Of the European continent, as well as from the United Kingdom.

In this sense, he has advocated Europe for “one more step to meet the demands of their own security” through an increase in defense and spending spending “Assume a more important role in NATO.” «Russia continues to fight a war and Ukraine continues to fight for its freedom, so we should not give up our efforts to achieve the team that Ukrainians need for their fighters in the front line. While the fight continues, we must put Ukraine in the strongest possible position before any negotiation, ”he said.









“The end of this war, when it arrives, cannot simply become a temporary pause before Putin attack again,” he said through an article published in the aforementioned British newspaper in which he has stressed that “guaranteeing a peace durable in Ukraine that safeguards its long -term sovereignty is essential to deter “the Russian president of” new aggressions in the future. “

In addition, the tenant of Downing Street has asserted that, «although European nations must take a step forward at this time, The support from the United States will continue to be fundamental And an American security guarantee is essential for lasting peace, because only the United States can deter Putin to attack again ».

While he has indicated that for these reasons he will meet with the US president, Donald Trump, “in the next few days” and He will work “with him and the G7 partners to help ensure the solid agreement” That is needed, the international community must “be clear that peace cannot reach any price and that Ukraine must be at the table of these negotiations because anything else would be to accept Putin’s position that Ukraine is not a real nation” .

«Zelenski and the Ukrainian people have demonstrated the most extraordinary resistance and have made great sacrifices in defense of their nation. We cannot have another situation like Afghanistan, where the United States negotiated directly with the Taliban and eliminated the Afghan government. I am sure that Trump will also want to avoid this, ”he said.

However, he has declared that to “achieve” a “collective security” of the continent, “Europe and the United States must continue working in close collaboration,” while the United Kingdom can play a unique role to help this happen. In addition, he has indicated that although the NATO membership “can take time”, they must “continue to support the irreversible way of Ukraine towards the adhesion of the alliance.”

Sweden: “We must negotiate a sustainable peace before”

For its part, Sweden It does not rule out sending troops to Ukraine as part of a peace maintenance force after the war, the Swedish public radio radio reported on Monday, citing statements by the Foreign Minister of the Scandinavian country.

«Now we must first negotiate a fair and sustainable peace that respects international law, which respects Ukraine and that, above all, guarantees that Russia cannot simply retire, build a new force and attack Ukraine or another country in just a few years, ”said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maria Malmer Steargardin an interview.

“Once we have that established peace, we must ensure that it can be maintained and then our government does not exclude anything,” he added.

Poland rules out sending troops

Instead, Poland will not send troops to Ukraine, as indicated by his prime minister, Donald Tusk, leaving for the emergency summit convened in Paris by Emmanuel Macron. “Poland will support Ukraine as he has done so far: organizationally, according to our financial capacities, in terms of humanitarian and military aid,” Tusk told reporters before addressing a plane to Paris.

«We do not plan to send Poles soldiers to the territory of Ukraine. We will give (…) logistical and political support to countries that possibly want to provide such guarantees in the future, such physical guarantees ».

Tusk warned question the European alliance with the USAafter a tumultuous week that has left many countries fearing that they cannot count on the support of Washington and that President Donald Trump will make a peace agreement in Ukraine with the Russian President Vladimir Putin that Socave to kyiv and European security in general.

This Monday, the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubiohas arrived in Saudi Arabia before the expected conversations with Russian officials aimed at ending the war of almost three years of Moscow in Ukraine.