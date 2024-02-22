The British Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, announced this Thursday 50 new sanctions against individuals and companies that support the war of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, in Ukraine.

The sanctions are aimed at those who supply rocket, missile and explosive launching systems, states a statement released this Thursday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

These measures also aim to key sources of Russian revenue and restrict trade in metals, diamonds and energy, and cut off Putin's war financing from all angles, adds.

“Ukraine has shown that it can defend itself and will do so. Putin mistakenly thought that because Russia's economy is larger than Ukraine's, he would win a quick victory. But the economies of Ukraine's friends are 25 times larger than Ukraine's. “Russia. And two years after (the conflict began), we remain united in our support for Ukraine,” Cameron said in the note.

“Our international economic pressure means that Russia cannot afford this illegal invasion. Our sanctions are depriving Putin of the resources he desperately needs to finance his war,” he added.

“Together, we will not give in to tyranny. We will continue to support Ukraine in its fight for democracy, for as long as necessary,” said the former British Conservative prime minister.

The new measures will affect Putin's ability to equip his Army with high-tech means and weapons..

According to the Foreign Office, the package announced Thursday is part of a move by the UK to restrict Putin's income flows and clamp down on his repeated attempts to evade Western sanctions.

Volunteers remove debris in Ukraine.

The UK, the ministry added, is preparing to strengthen its powers to target Russian shipping activity and vessels used by Russia to cushion the blow of oil-related sanctions imposed by the UK together with its G7 partners.

Cameron plans to travel, at an unspecified date, to New York to participate in a special UN session dedicated to Ukraine, and hopes to meet with his Ukrainian colleague, Dmytro Kuleba.

Among those sanctioned this Thursday is a state company Sverdlov, the largest Russian ammunition industry, as well as key Russian importers and manufacturers of machine tools, playing a decisive role in the manufacture of vital defense systems and components, from missiles and engines to tanks and fighter aircraft.

Also included is the oil trader Niels Troost and his company Paramount Energy & Commodities SA. Troost, which facilitates unrestricted trade in Russian oil outside the reach of UK and G7 sanctions.

Also Fractal Marine DMCC, Beks Ship Management and Active Shipping, which operate in the Russian energy sector as part of Putin's fleet, and Pavel Alekseevich Marinychev, the new CEO of Alrosa, the largest state-owned Russian diamond producer.

