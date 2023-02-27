British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Monday, February 27, an agreement to reform the Northern Ireland Protocol included in the Brexit treaty. This is the ‘Windsor Framework Agreement’ that modifies the original plan and, according to Sunak, will respect the markets and sovereignty of Northern Ireland. The new text must be approved by the British Parliament for it to enter into force.

It was one of the issues that had caused the most tension between the United Kingdom and the European Union. The Northern Ireland protocol was a source of controversy from the moment Brexit was endorsed. But this Monday, February 27, the two parties reached a turning point in their relations, reaching a new agreement.

“I am pleased to report that we have now made a decisive breakthrough,” said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, at a press conference after the negotiations with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

“This is the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship,” added Sunak.

At his side, a smiling Von der Leyen was seen when the British prime minister announced the ‘Windsor Framework Agreement’, which will modify the Northern Ireland protocol.

The pact, assured the president of the European Commission, will allow “to achieve solutions that respond to the concerns of the Northern Irish”.

According to Sunak, the deal will have the effect of offering smoother trade across the UK, while also protecting Northern Ireland’s sovereignty.

But while the prime minister has defended the agreed points, they have already caused discontent among hardliners in favor of Brexit and also British unionists in Northern Ireland.

One of the main changes is the removal of border checks between Northern Ireland and Great Britain for goods destined only for the British province.

For this, two markers were adopted: the “green lines” and the “red lines”.

The first apply to products traveling from England, Scotland or Wales specifically to Northern Ireland. These must not pass through customs or health controls.

The second, on the other hand, will apply when the goods pass through Northern Ireland but do not remain in said territory. In this case, they must go through the procedures imposed by the European Union.

This Monday, Sunak assured that he will put the agreement reached with the European Union to a vote in Parliament. Your approval at that instance will be necessary for the new framework to become operational.

News in development…