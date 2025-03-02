The United Kingdom and France work with Ukraine in a peace plan to present it to Trump

The British prime minister, Keir Starmer, announced this Sunday that the United Kingdom and France are working with Ukraine to present a peace plan to the United States, which is dealing with Russia without counting until now the Europeans. A few hours before meeting with a dozen European leaders and leaders of the EU institutions, Starmer explained in an interview with the BBC that is already negotiating with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, for a plan that includes “security guarantees” in Ukraine, that is, the deployment of European troops.

“For me, the components of a lasting peace are a strong ukraine that can continue to fight, negotiate a European element of security guarantees and a containment barrier of the United States,” said Starmer, who also asked European leaders not to focus on the “rhetoric” of putting tweets “to express their anger”, but on action. The British prime minister explained that his country and France are more advanced than others in their disposition to participate in a peace force, but that one or two other countries may also be involved. The idea is to create a “coalition of volunteers” beyond the EU or NATO institutions and without waiting for “each European country” to agree.

The hug

Starmer received Zelenski on Saturday in Downing Street with a hot welcome after the anger that Donald Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, threw the Ukrainian president in the Oval Office this Friday. The Prime Minister hugged Zelesnki, insisted on his support and the “very, very welcome” that is in the United Kingdom.

Starmer to Zelenskyy: You are Vray Vry Welcomo Here in Downing Street. As you heard from the Cheers outside, you have full backing across the United Kingdom. [image or embed] – Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) March 1, 2025, 19:23

This Sunday, in the interview at the BBC, Starmer said he had felt “uncomfortable” before the scene in Washington and that “nobody” wants to “see something like that”, but avoided criticizing Trump and said that his attitude was to “row” and look for a solution. When asked by the BBC journalist if Zelenski had done “something wrong,” Starmer replied forcefully: “No. This is a man whose country has been at war for three years. They have been invaded by Russia. This is a Russian aggression. ”

On Friday, after the crisis before the cameras, Starmer spoke by phone with Zelenski and Trump and this Saturday, after the meeting with the Ukrainian president, he called Trump again. Starmer’s intention is still “tending a bridge” with the United States to participate in some way in the “security guarantees” for Ukraine.

Starmer said emphatically that he does not trust Russian president, Vladimir Putin, but he does in Trump and in his desire for “lasting peace.” To do this, he insisted that if there is a stop the fire or a peace agreement “you have to defend it”: “The worst of all the results is that there is a temporary pause and then Putin returns again. This has happened in the past. ”

European leaders join forces in London to protect Ukraine and stop Trump

This afternoon, Starmer will comment on more details of the plan at the summit convened in London with the heads of state and government of Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Romania and Canada. The Turkish Foreign Minister, the president of the European Commission, the president of the European Council and the NATO general secretary, also attend. Before the summit, Starmer, in addition, has cited for a bilateral encounter to the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and chat telematicly with the leaders of the Baltic Republics.