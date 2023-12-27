The United Arab Emirates University received 33 male and female students from the Gaza Strip to study at the expense of the UAE. This initiative comes within the framework of the continuous support provided by the UAE to support our Palestinian brothers in various humanitarian, relief, medical and educational fields.

His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the State and Supreme President of the UAE University, extended his deepest thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for this generous initiative.

His Excellency directed verses of thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, for his generous directives to provide the opportunity to study for male and female students coming from Gaza, in one of the most prestigious universities in the country and the Arab world, and to support them. And ensuring a better future for them to study in various academic specializations.

His Excellency said: “We at the United Arab Emirates University are pleased to welcome these students and support them in securing a distinguished educational path for them and helping them build their future.”