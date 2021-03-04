The United Arab Emirates University has made new global progress in addition to its continuous series of achievements, as it was included in four out of five major subjects for the first time and was ranked among the best universities in literature and human sciences in the world and in the field of social sciences. Worldwide, it also saw progress in engineering and technology, ranking 297th best university in the highly competitive life sciences and medicine field, as well as advancing one degree to the 401-450 group.

Dr. Ghaleb Al-Hadrami Al-Braiki, Acting University President, affirmed that the UAE University is proud of this achievement, which indicates the success of the university’s continuous visions and strategies in achieving impressive results every year.

He added, “We have made a lot of improvements over recent years in all departments of the university, which in turn contributed to this unprecedented performance. I extend my sincere congratulations to the wonderful faculty and staff who have achieved this, and we are looking forward to continuous improvement with doubling of efforts.”

QS ranks the world’s leading universities in 51 individual majors, as the UAE University is listed in 12 majors with a significant improvement in eight majors .. and has made the greatest progress in the economy, advancing two degrees in the group from 351-400 .. The other record was Entering the university for the first time in the Petroleum Engineering classification / 51-100 / .. As for the other majors in which the UAE University ranked highly, they are computer science, accounting and finance / 201-250 /, and business administration / 251-300 /.

It is noteworthy that QS is one of the global leaders in providing services, analysis and insight into the global higher education sector, and its mission is to enable people anywhere in the world to realize their potential through educational attainment, international mobility and career development.





