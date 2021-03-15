The Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura Al Kaabi, yesterday inaugurated the Entrepreneurship Lab at the College of Business and Economics at the United Arab Emirates University, in the presence of the Cultural Advisor to His Highness, President and Supreme President of the Emirates University, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, and viewed the first-of-its-kind TV studio in Al Ain, affiliated to the College of Science It is equipped with the latest technologies and programs with the highest specifications and standards approved to serve media students and develop their skills.

Al-Kaabi visited the pavilion of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, which includes paintings, historical maps, rare books, and excerpts from the activities of the French club. She also visited an exhibition of drawings and pictures of the work of female students of the Korean club, in addition to her perusal of the university library.

Nusseibeh said that the Entrepreneurship Lab was launched at the College of Business and Economics at the Emirates University, based on the UAE government’s vision for the year 2071, as the UAE University is committed to contributing to building a generation that keeps pace with the march of entrepreneurship and innovation, to create better opportunities for young people in institutional and commercial entrepreneurship in the next 50 years. , While leaving an imprint in various fields of innovation and empowerment.

He added: “The launch of the Entrepreneurial Path by the College of Business and Economics was a fundamental step in advancing the progress and leadership of students in innovation and entrepreneurship, as the college is committed to qualifying innovative youth cadres in paths that are in line with the university’s strategy and in line with the requirements of the UAE national agenda in the field of Innovation, through its partnerships with institutions inside and outside the country ».

The laboratory aims to organize activities that would refine the student’s skills and create a high entrepreneurial culture. It also proposes a package of curricula in entrepreneurship and innovation, the most recent of which was the launch of the entrepreneurship pathway that takes the student on an integrated journey of seven stages as innovative teams, starting with the idea of ​​the project. Then, studying its feasibility, until the team starts creating the prototype of the product, service, or invention, while the expertise of the faculty and local and international experts is sought in developing the project business model, and how to market it using strategies that attract the local market, then the journey continues in formulating the project’s business plan. So that the teams are ready to present their project to investors and experts to enter the market with confidence and stability, using the nature of teaching stages that are characterized by practical experience and learning by doing. The laboratory is considered a fundamental pillar in providing a fertile environment equipped for innovation, which supports the depth of the practical experience of teaching and learning in the path of entrepreneurship, as the design of the laboratory and its various facilities were drawn from the seven stages in order for the student teams to embark on a distinguished journey, filled with an atmosphere of excitement and excitement, and the so-called ‘innovative pressure’ », Which is an important factor for extracting the best possible innovative potential for the promising energies.

Center of attraction

The Entrepreneurship Lab is considered as a center of attraction for students from various colleges and disciplines at the university, to mix experiences and talents, and are directed with the support of the faculty staff in the College of Management, who is distinguished by local and international experiences coming from more than 34 countries, in addition to the diversity of the faculty expertise in the fields of Integrated Business, which ensures that teams refine their project ideas from different aspects of the project. Not only that, each team will find support from experiences in the industry or field related to the project.

