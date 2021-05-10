Al Ain (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the United Arab Emirates University has completed the preparations needed to celebrate the graduation of the 41st batch of its 2725 graduate students, on June 8th.

Dr. Aisha Salem Al Dhaheri, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Chair of the Higher Organizing Committee for the Graduation Ceremony, confirmed that the exceptional circumstances imposed by the Corona pandemic did not hinder the continuation of the educational process in all its aspects. Education is based on the best international standards, and to take this as a challenge and as a starting point for it to provide its outputs with a creative and innovative vision, whether through distance or hybrid education, which was positively reflected in the academic outputs, the development of education mechanisms and the performance of examinations, leading to the creation of an advanced mechanism to celebrate the graduate, as it now possesses the skills. And the infrastructure that qualifies it to be a pioneer in that.

Al Dhaheri added: “The university administration has worked to keep the graduation ceremony an annual station despite the circumstances imposed by the Corona pandemic by forming a higher committee under the supervision of Dr. Ghaleb Al-Hadrami Al-Braiki, Acting Director of the University, to prepare a distinguished mechanism to celebrate the graduation of students and spread the spirit of joy and joy while enhancing the spirit of creativity and innovation with a ceremony. It is worthy of the prestige and reputation of the university, so that the celebration will be held on June 8th by a distance using the latest electronic communication technologies. The university has finished equipping a studio with the latest technology to photograph the celebration paragraphs that will be broadcast through communication technologies.

The new batch of university graduates includes 2725 male and female students, of whom 346 are in postgraduate programs and 62 are graduates from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences.