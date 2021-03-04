The United Arab Emirates University has made new global progress in addition to its series of achievements, as it was included in four out of five major subjects for the first time, as it was ranked among the best universities in the arts and humanities in the world in the field of social sciences, and advanced about 100 ranks to rank 292 in the level of The world also witnessed progress in engineering and technology, ranking 297th best university in the highly competitive life sciences and medicine field, in addition to advancing one degree to the 401-450 group.

The Acting President of the University, Dr. Ghaleb Al-Hadrami Al-Braiki, confirmed that the UAE University is proud of this achievement, which indicates the success of the university’s visions and strategies in achieving impressive results every year, explaining that the university entered the classification of two subjects for the first time, and rose in 10 others.

QS ranks the world’s leading universities in 51 individual majors. The UAE University has been included in 12 majors, with a significant improvement in eight majors. It made the most progress in the economy, advancing two places in the 351-400 group. Another record was entering the university for the first time in the Petroleum Engineering classification (51-100). Other majors in which the UAE University ranked highly are Computer Science, Accounting and Finance (201-250), and Business Administration (251-300).





