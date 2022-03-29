The United Arab Emirates or Australia will be the rival of the playoff of South America

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
United Arab Emirates vs. South Korea.
They beat the South Korean team 1-0.
March 29, 2022, 11:27 AM
The United Arab Emirates will be Australia’s rival in the last qualifying round of the Asian zone, Where will the person who faces the fifth classified in South America come from?
The team led by the Argentine Rodolfo Arruabarrena beat South Korea 1-0, which was no longer at stake after having sealed its World Cup ticket, and took third place in Group A of the third Asian qualifying phase, ahead of Iraq and Syria, who tied 1-1.
Match in June in Doha
In this way, the Emirati team will meet the ‘Socceroos’, who had previously certified third place in B.
They will meet in June in Doha before meeting the fifth from South America. A goal from Harib Abdalla Suhail in the 54th minute He gave the victory to the Emirati team, at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.
Precisely, this Tuesday the South American team that will go to the repechage will be known, a quota to which the Colombian National Team aspires.
EFE
