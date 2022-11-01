His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, witnessed the signing of a strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America to invest $100 billion in the implementation of clean energy projects with a production capacity of 100 gigawatts in the United Arab Emirates and the United States and around the world by 2035 …with the aim of enhancing energy security, spreading clean technology applications, and supporting climate action.

The partnership was signed by the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Special Envoy for Climate Change for the UAE, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, and the US Special Presidential Coordinator, Amos Hochstein, on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2022), the global platform that brings together leaders and pioneers of the global energy sector to discuss the security of Energy and ensuring an adequate and sustainable supply of it at appropriate costs.

The signing ceremony was also witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Office of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser in the Presidential Court and Chairman of the General Affairs Authority Executive Member of the Executive Council Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak and UAE Ambassador to the United States of America Yousef Manea Al Otaiba.

This partnership embodies the joint commitment of the UAE and the United States to promote progress in climate action efforts and raise the ceiling of ambition in this field through concerted efforts, in line with their goals to reach climate neutrality by 2050.

With the approach of the twenty-seventh session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP27” hosted by the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, and in the context of the UAE’s preparation to host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference “COP28” in 2023, the UAE and the United States of America continue their efforts to coordinate Working together within a common vision that confirms that the fastest and most reliable path to achieving climate neutrality requires accelerating investment in clean energy technologies and resources, as the two sides realize that the success of climate action depends fundamentally on enhancing global energy security and facilitating the use of its services and providing them at reasonable prices.

The partnership – which derives its foundations from the close relationship between the two countries over five decades – aims to expand investment in practical initiatives and promising technologies by focusing on four main pillars, including: 1 – innovation in clean energy, financing, dissemination of solutions and technologies, and strengthening supply chains.. 2 – Managing carbon and methane emissions.. 3- Advanced nuclear energy technologies such as small modular reactors.. 4- Reducing emissions from the industrial and transportation sectors.

The partnership also aims to create opportunities to launch joint and economically viable investments in emerging and developing countries by focusing on advancing global climate action.

The two sides will work to support sustainable energy projects of economic and environmental feasibility in developing countries, by providing technical expertise, project management assistance and financing.

On this occasion, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber said: “In line with the vision of the wise leadership to unify and join efforts to enhance global energy security.. We are pleased to conclude this partnership, which is an essential possibility to achieve this goal, advance climate action efforts, and provide sustainable supplies of energy at reasonable prices in each country. The Emirates, the United States of America and various parts of the world, with a focus on developing countries.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber explained that this partnership will have a major role in achieving tangible progress because it is based on realistic and practical principles, foundations and plans of economic feasibility that contribute to achieving the desired goals in addition to supporting comprehensive and sustainable economic and social growth.

For his part, Ambassador Youssef Al-Otaiba said: “The UAE-US partnership in the energy sector is an important stage in the bilateral relations between the two countries, which is based on decades of close cooperation in the fields of security, economic development and energy… stressing that the UAE is keen to continue deepening cooperation with The United States is engaged in a range of initiatives aimed at creating more promising economic opportunities offered by the transition in the energy sector.”

For his part, Amos Hochstein said: “The close strategic alliance between the UAE and the United States will contribute to supporting the transition process in the global energy sector and building a more sustainable future. Pointing out that this partnership confirms the commitment of our two friendly countries to urgently addressing the climate crisis, as we will work to inject investments We have a significant impact on new clean energy technologies in our countries, around the world, and in emerging economies. This partnership will provide a safe and reliable global energy system capable of providing the world with clean energy for future generations.”

Within the framework of the four main pillars of this partnership, the UAE and the United States will work on the following:

Develop, finance and deploy clean energy projects in the UAE, the United States and other countries, invest in enhancing the resilience and reliability of supply chains, and stimulate investment in green mining to produce and process minerals and other materials needed to enable the transition in the energy sector.

Accelerate investment in solutions to reduce emissions in the field of conventional fuels, expand the development of carbon capture, use and storage technologies, and achieve progress in measuring and managing methane emissions, including enhancing the impact of local programs aimed at reducing methane emissions.

– Improving the security and safety system in the field of nuclear energy, including the security of the associated supply chains, and encouraging the use of nuclear energy, as it is a sustainable source of clean energy and a key driver in reducing carbon emissions.

Encouraging investment and cooperation to achieve tangible results in reducing carbon emissions in all industrial sectors by 2030, expanding the use of clean fuels in long-distance transportation sectors, such as the aviation sector and the shipping sector, stimulating the transition to electric energy and raising energy efficiency as primary drivers of emissions reduction. .

A team of experts will also be formed within the framework of this partnership to meet every three months under the follow-up and supervision of His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber and Amos Hochstein, with the aim of proposing priority projects to support their development and implementation within the main pillars of this partnership .. and assessing the progress made in implementing priority projects, Determining any challenges that may face implementation..in addition to proposing additional work needed to support the implementation of priority projects..in addition to setting up a mechanism to assess progress made in achieving the $100 billion and 100GW goals..as well as holding a comprehensive meeting to evaluate the outputs and results of this partnership before The Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP28” hosted by the UAE during 2023.

The UAE has made pioneering efforts to keep pace with the transition in the energy sector, and has invested more than $50 billion over the past ten years in clean energy technologies and solutions around the world.

The UAE has three of the largest and least expensive solar energy projects in the world. Its peaceful nuclear program is a practical proof of its strategy to diversify the energy mix, as this program includes the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plants, three of which have been operated so far, and when fully operational, they will contribute to providing up to 25% of the UAE’s electricity needs without carbon emissions.

The country’s pioneering portfolio of renewable energy projects also includes the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex”, which aims to produce 5,000 megawatts by 2030, and the “Al Reyadah” facility, which is the first of its kind in the region to capture, use and store carbon on a commercial scale with a capacity It is 800,000 tons per year, with a clear plan to double this capacity to fivefold by 2030.

The UAE also hosts the permanent headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and was chosen to host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) (UAE Climate Conference) in November 2023 at Expo City Dubai.

The UAE continues its efforts to support the implementation of clean energy projects on six continents around the world, including 31 small island developing states in the Caribbean and Pacific.

The UAE has contributed to the support and development of eight clean energy projects in the United States, with a total capacity of 1.6 gigawatts, in California, Texas, New Mexico and Nebraska. in Texas, and the Stirling plant with a capacity of 29.9 megawatts in Lea County, New Mexico.

The UAE has invested in Europe in developing the “London Array” wind farm with a capacity of 630 MW, and the “Hywind Scotland”, the first of its kind for floating wind energy, with a capacity of 30 MW in the United Kingdom.