The United Arab Emirates… a growing partnership with Mexico

Mexico and the United Arab Emirates established their diplomatic relations some 46 years ago. My visit to this amazing country comes in the context of the fiftieth year that celebrates the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the United Arab Emirates, and it is an appropriate opportunity to strengthen the bonds of friendship between us. Bilateral relations between Mexico and the United Arab Emirates have greatly enhanced in recent years in the political, economic and commercial fields and in the field of joint cooperation. My presence in Abu Dhabi and Dubai comes as part of a working tour that I am conducting to three pivotal countries in the Arabian Peninsula, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

In recent years, there have been several visits by high-ranking government officials from both countries, attesting to the opportunities we have to enhance our mutual cooperation. The United Arab Emirates is Mexico’s main trading partner in the Arab world, with potential for both countries to develop in terms of trade and investment. Likewise, the UAE is the only country in the Middle East that operates direct flights to Mexico, thanks to the (Dubai – Barcelona – Mexico City) flight of the high-ranking Emirates Airlines.

While in the UAE, I will participate in the eighth edition of the World Government Summit to be held in Dubai, as a member of a session entitled “Mitigating Future Risks… From A Local to Global Approach”, “Mitigating Future Risks… from the Local Approach” To the Global Approach” and is a good opportunity to reaffirm the importance that the Government of Mexico attaches to multilateralism and the role of international organizations in meeting the challenges we face in a globalized world. An example of this is Mexico’s role in striving for equal access to vaccines and medicines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. I will also meet with the Minister of State for International Cooperation, His Excellency Reem Al-Hashemi, and with the Minister of State for Foreign Trade, His Excellency Thani Al-Zeyoudi. , as well as with fund managers and major investment companies in the United Arab Emirates.

There is no doubt that this visit will be an opportunity to resume the dialogue that we have begun, with the aim of deepening political relations between our two countries and promoting trade in sectors with the greatest potential, such as agri-food, technology cooperation, innovation, investment and tourism. As for political dialogue, in addition to bilateral issues, we will address multilateral and regional issues of common interest, especially since both countries coincide during 2022 in being non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, where we worked closely for peace and international security.

The internationalization of Mexican companies is one of the fundamental aspects of my visit to the UAE, and its purpose is to strengthen the presence of those companies in the UAE and in the Middle East, and to intensify exchanges between entrepreneurs and businessmen, thus contributing to the well-being of both peoples and creating better and more job opportunities in Mexico. That is why I am accompanied on this visit by a high-level delegation of Mexican businessmen from various sectors, who will hold meetings with their counterparts and with the Chambers of Commerce of this country.

It is also worth noting the success of Mexico’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, a platform that has allowed our country to be prominent regionally and globally, in the areas of trade, tourism and culture. I will be honored to visit the pavilion and tour the Expo in the company of the Emirati authorities.

I am certain that this visit will enhance the rapprochement between Mexico and the UAE, which will increase trade, economic, tourism and investment flows in both directions. As such, we contribute to the national development agenda and foreign policy of the Government of the State of Mexico.

Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon*

*Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico.