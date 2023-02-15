The football world was shocked by the Manchester United expedition plane crash in Munich. It happened on Thursday, February 6, 1958, at four minutes past three in the afternoon. The Manchester club was returning from playing the quarterfinals of the European Cup in the 1957-1958 season against Red Star (3-3, in Belgrade; after the 2-1 in favor of the red devils In England). The United expedition stopped in the German city to refuel. The day was miserable in Munich with temperatures close to zero degrees and sleet. The runways at Riem Airport, Munich’s international airfield closed in 1992, were covered in snow.

Manchester United that season was a serious candidate to win all the titles. With Scottish coach Matt Busby at the helm, the ‘Red Devils’ had an average age of 22 years. The illusion ran through the club with the expectation of having a golden generation in the making. The experienced 36-year-old British pilot James Thain and his co-pilot Ken Rayment had detected an excess of power in one of the engines, which is why the aircraft had two failed takeoffs prior to the catastrophe. Everything seemed to be in order, although no one had noticed the presence of ice on the wings of the device, since no operator had cleaned them that morning. An oversight that caused the catastrophe. With the go-ahead from the control tower, the aircraft decided to take off. The pilot and co-pilot had switched seats, a practice prohibited by company policy, another fatal mistake.

The Airspeed Ambassador on reaching the last stretch of the road lost speed and went through a huge layer of ice and mud. Without being able to rise and with an insufficient stretch of runway, the pilot tried to brake the aircraft for 50 metres, but he was unable to get hold of the plane that ran over the perimeter fence of the airport. Later, the impact against a nearby house displaced the fuselage of the ‘Elizabethan’ several meters, causing the explosion of a fuel tank of a truck parked in the area. The fatal mishap caused the death of 23 people.

Of the 18 Manchester players who were traveling, seven died on the spot, and 15 days after the accident, from their injuries also fThe young 21-year-old midfielder Duncan Edwards passed away, of whom it has been said that due to his qualities he was called to be one of the best players in history. Among the survivors were the coach Matt Busby, Bobby Charlton, Jackie Blanchflower, Denis Viollet… Truly unharmed, only two survived, the Northern Irish goalkeeper Henry Harry Gregg and the defender Bill Foulkes.

fate wanted it Ten years after the tragedy in Munich, under the command of Matt Busby, the same coach who nearly died in the accident, United managed to win the European Cup. Today, 65 years after the air disaster, the question still lingers as to how far the ‘Busby Babes’ would have gone if it weren’t for that fatal outcome.