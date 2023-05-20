Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Wahda returned to a goalless draw against its host, the Royal Moroccan Army, in the match that brought them together at Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat, in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the King Salman Cup for Clubs, and with this result, the ticket to advance to the group stage of the championship was postponed to the return match that will be held on Wednesday. Next to Al Nahyan Stadium in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

“Al-Annabi” presented a tactical match, especially on the defensive level, and succeeded in stopping the Moroccan army’s attack brilliantly, to come out with a good result before the return match.

Al-Wahda succeeded in imposing his style of play by confining most of the match to the midfield, in the absence of real opportunities for the two goals. The goalkeeper of “Al-Annabi” Mohammed Al-Shamsi was not exposed to any real threat throughout the two halves, except for two shots from outside the area that were brilliantly blocked by the defense.

“Al-Annabi” was the most dangerous, as the team’s striker, Tigali, missed an easy opportunity in the tenth minute, after a pass from Ismail Matar in the face of the goal, to shoot wide of the goal, to miss an easy opportunity for the representative of Emirates football.

The meeting witnessed the expulsion of the army player, Reda Selim, after the Saudi match referee, Khaled bin Saleh, showed the red card in his face for objecting at the 88th minute.

Al-Wehda needs to win any result in the return match at its home stadium in Abu Dhabi, to ensure advancing to the finals and joining the teams of the fourth group, which includes Moroccan Raja, Algerian youth Belouizdad and the winner from Mauritanian Nouadhibou and Kuwaiti Kuwait, which is one of the difficult groups in the tournament.